Just weeks after announcing his split from husband Dan Neal, Rylan Clark-Neal has celebrated some happy wedding news with his family.

The Radio 2 presenter took to social media to share a beautiful photo to mark his brother Jamie's nuptials.

"After 32 years (genuinely!) my actual age (again genuinely!) they’ve finally done it. Congratulations to my brother and sister-in-law. Love you both x @jaynenic72," Rylan wrote.

The picture showed his sister-in-law gazing lovingly into her new husband's eyes with her arms on his shoulder, offering a close-up look at her diamond wedding and engagement rings.

Rylan's followers were delighted with the wedding snap, with one commenting: "Awww this is beautiful." Another penned: "Rylan keep smiling my love xxx," and a third wrote: "Congratulations and welcome back Rylan."

The Radio 2 presenter celebrated his brother's wedding

Rylan was pictured attending the Essex nuptials on Tuesday wearing a dark navy suit, white shirt and matching tie.

The former X Factor star has been keeping a low profile on social media since he confirmed the end of his six-year marriage to Dan. At the time, Rylan admitted to The Sun: "I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

Rylan announced his split from Dan in June

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through spin-off show Bit On The Side.

The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and have been married since November 2015. They tied the knot in a small ceremony in front of close friends and family, including Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, Amy Childs, and Matt and Emma Willis.

