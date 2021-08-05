Nichola Murphy
Radio 2 star Rylan Clark-Neal shared a beautiful wedding photo to mark his brother's nuptials, which took place shortly after his split from husband Dan Neal.
Just weeks after announcing his split from husband Dan Neal, Rylan Clark-Neal has celebrated some happy wedding news with his family.
The Radio 2 presenter took to social media to share a beautiful photo to mark his brother Jamie's nuptials.
"After 32 years (genuinely!) my actual age (again genuinely!) they’ve finally done it. Congratulations to my brother and sister-in-law. Love you both x @jaynenic72," Rylan wrote.
The picture showed his sister-in-law gazing lovingly into her new husband's eyes with her arms on his shoulder, offering a close-up look at her diamond wedding and engagement rings.
Rylan's followers were delighted with the wedding snap, with one commenting: "Awww this is beautiful." Another penned: "Rylan keep smiling my love xxx," and a third wrote: "Congratulations and welcome back Rylan."
The Radio 2 presenter celebrated his brother's wedding
Rylan was pictured attending the Essex nuptials on Tuesday wearing a dark navy suit, white shirt and matching tie.
The former X Factor star has been keeping a low profile on social media since he confirmed the end of his six-year marriage to Dan. At the time, Rylan admitted to The Sun: "I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."
Rylan announced his split from Dan in June
He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."
Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through spin-off show Bit On The Side.
The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and have been married since November 2015. They tied the knot in a small ceremony in front of close friends and family, including Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, Amy Childs, and Matt and Emma Willis.
