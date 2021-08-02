Laura Kenny looks sensational in never-before-seen wedding photo with Jason The couple met in 2008 following the Beijing Olympics

Laura Kenny, née Trott, shared an unseen picture of her romantic wedding day with Jason Kenny to mark the couple's fourth anniversary.

In September 2020, Olympic cycling star Laura shared a sweet throwback photo of the pair strolling hand-in-hand down a gravel path between greenery, which she simply captioned: "4 years ago."

It gave fans a closer look at the back of her stunning wedding dress, which was made of white lace and featured delicate long sleeves, a low back and an A-line skirt.

Laura accessorised with a simple pair of silver earrings and a bouquet of pink roses, and wore her long blonde hair in curls that ran down her back. Meanwhile, Jason looked handsome in a grey striped three-piece suit with a pink rose corsage.

"Great hair," one of her followers commented on the latest snap, while another wrote: "Happy anniversary to you both."

Laura and Jason enjoyed a low-key wedding ceremony and later said on an appearance on Loose Women: "We kept it as low key as we could, we actually only had 63 people at the daytime bit. We told everybody at British Cycling that they weren't coming to the daytime, they're all for the evening, so not actually that many people knew, so we didn't have to tell that many people 'you have to keep it quiet.'"

Laura shared this stunning throwback photo on their fourth wedding anniversary

British cycling's golden couple met in 2008 following the Beijing Olympics, which saw Jason win gold in the team sprint, and they went on to tie the knot on 24 September 2016.

However, their romance didn't blossom until several years after they first met. In an interview with HELLO! magazine, the newly wed bride revealed that she didn't think Jason initially "liked" her.

"It was at the mechanics at the velodrome," she said. "I remember seeing him and because he was at the Olympics, I was like, 'Oh!' Jason was sat there, drinking cup of coffee and literally didn't say a word, and I was like, 'Oh God, he doesn't like me already. It was my first day at the track and he just seemed to keep himself to himself.

"It wasn't until January 2012 that I started to speak to him. After the World Championships we went on a night out and that was it."

