Sex and the City star announces secret wedding after 20-year romance Congratulations to the happy couple!

Sex and the City star John Corbett has revealed the happy news that he and his girlfriend Bo Derek are now married!

The 60-year-old announced the news on Tuesday's The Talk, telling his friend and the show's new co-host Jerry O'Connell that he and his girlfriend of 20 years tied the knot last Christmas.

MORE: John Corbett confirms he will appear in Sex and the City reboot

"I spoke to Jerry for like two hours the other day, and Jerry, I can't believe I forgot to tell you, around Christmas time, we got married! Bo and I got married," John announced while flashing his wedding band to the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer

John continued: "We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement. All our friends and family knew.

"But this is the first time either one of us have said anything publicly about it because really, we haven't had an opportunity but you're my buddy and I guess I'm telling all of America and the world. Yeah, after 20 years we decided to get married."

John admitted that he and Bo "didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back and hated," adding: "And we thought, let's get one good thing out of it so we [married] around Christmas."

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker shares juicy plot details for Sex and the City revival

MORE: Sex and the City then vs now: see how the stars have changed over the years

John Corbett shared his happy news on The Talk

Fans were delighted with the news, with many shocked it had taken the couple over two decades to say, 'I do'.

"It's about time Corbett! Congratulations. This couple is a 10 in my book." A second said: "Better late than never!! Congratulations!"

A third added: "John and Bo have been together for donkeys years. CONGRATS to them on finally taking the plunge to get married."

John and Bo have been together for 20 years

John and Bo began dating in 2002. The actress was previously married to actor-director John Derek for almost 22 years before his death in 1998.

Bo previously revealed the secret to her and John's lasting relationship, telling ET: "You have to be in love. Really, deeply in love. And funny enough, we're such opposites in so many ways when we started out, we took this relationship one day at a time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.