Rylan Clark-Neal breaks silence revealing real reason for breakdown of marriage

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed the reason for his marriage breakdown, sharing that he had "made a number of mistakes".

The news broke on Sunday that they had split after six years of marriage, with Rylan admitting that he has "taken time away from work as I am not in a good place."

"I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage," Rylan told The Sun.

He said: “I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Fans have been concerned for the popular TV personality for some time after a seven-week absence from his Radio 2 show, silence on social media, and the decision not to host Eurovision.

Rylan and Dan have been married six years

Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through spin-off show Bit On The Side.

The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and have been married since November 2015. The duo tied the knot in a small, private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

Rylan's wedding guest list included many famous faces such as Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, Amy Childs, Claire Richards, as well as Matt and Emma Willis.

