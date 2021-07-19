Pregnant Stacey Solomon's surprise hen party looks unreal – photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon was whisked off for a surprise hen do at the weekend organised by her sister Jemma after she was unable to cancel their holiday booking – and it looks idyllic.

The pregnant Loose Women star, who has postponed her nuptials to Joe Swash after finding out she is expecting her fourth child, headed to Lincoln with five of her closest friends and family members.

Sharing a tour of her holiday home, she wrote: "Sooo many of you asking where we were...It was a beautiful house on a little complex in Lincoln. A small family business called @ashlin_farm_barns.

"Not an ad in any way. I just genuinely love sharing businesses on here that deserve people to know about them. They were so kind, friendly, helpful, and everything was immaculate. It was the perfect little staycation getaway. You found such an amazing gem @label.lady.1".

Outside, there is a large hot tub where Stacey enjoyed a dip in the sunshine dressed in a floral bikini by Peek & Beau, reassuring her followers that the water was cool and safe for her baby. It stood in the centre of the patio, while there was also a rustic wooden dining table and chairs surrounded by tall walls with lights hanging overhead.

Stacey shared another look at the space when she was surprised by Joe and her sons, who came to visit her on Sunday. She was taking her towels down from the washing line when she spotted baby Rex and ran across the manicured lawn to give him a big cuddle. In the background, several deck chairs sat on the grass and plants surrounded the perimeter of the garden.

Making the most of the UK heatwave, Stacey had left the huge glass sliding doors open, sharing a look at the chic interiors of the holiday home. It had an open-plan design with a dining table, grey sofa and large windows, while her bedroom had a large double bed with modern artwork on the walls.

Stacey began her hen celebrations on Friday night after Jemma arrived with a decked-out party bus.

Posting Jemma's video to her own Stories, Stacey penned: "When you're about to put your PJs on and settle down for the night. And your sister turns up and tells you she couldn't move your hen so 'get an overnight bag and get on the party bus Stace.'"

She then added an emoji reading: "Send help."

In the original video shared by her sister, Jemma explained: "When you can’t move the hen weekend to the year of the wedding that’s been moved. You turn up at your heavily pregnant sister's and tell her to pack a case she's going out out."

She went on to explain that she will plan another hen for next year, closer to Stacey's wedding day.

