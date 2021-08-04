﻿
bride-tribe-essentials

10 Bride Tribe accessories for a hen party in 2021: Props, personalised robes, swimsuits, sashes & more

Throwing a hen party? Here's everything you'll need…

Megan Bull

You know what they say – friends who slay together stay together! We’ve rounded up the best bride tribe accessories so you and your 'I do' crew can celebrate in style. Whether you're kicking back and relaxing on a spa getaway with your favourite girls or getting glammed up for a night out on the town before the big day, there's something for every type of hen party. From personalised robes to glossy swimsuits, sashes, PJs and more, here's everything you'll need for making memories – talk about squad goals. 

bridesmaid-robes

Personalised Bridesmaid Robes, from £14.99, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Every bride tribe needs a set of matching robes! Available in a variety of colours, Etsy's personalised range has received glowing reviews from customers. 

boohoo-silk-pjs

Bride Squad Satin Embroidered Pj Short Set, £16, Boohoo

SHOP NOW 

Live your best bridesmaid life in these silky pyjamas from Boohoo. 

bride-festival-hat

Sequin Bride Hat, from £74.99, Etsy

SHOP NOW 

Go big or go home with this sequin and crystal-embellished festival hat! 

bride-to-be-top

White Bride To Be T-shirt, £11, InTheStyle

SHOP NOW

Perfect for the laid back bride, this comfy slogan tee is comfortable and chic.  

bride-tribe-swimsuit

Team Bride Swimsuit, £7, Matalan

SHOP NOW

Treating the tribe to a relaxing poolside getaway? Twin in these 'Bride Squad' swimsuits. 

bride-tribe-kimono

Bride Tribe Black and Gold Kimono, £19.99, Not on the High Street

SHOP NOW 

Complete your bridesmaid beachwear with a black and gold kimono. 

bridesmaid-sashes

Hen Party Sash, £1.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Did you even go to a hen party if you didn't wear matching sashes? 

team-bride-glasses

16 Pack Hen Part Glasses, £9.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Amazon's choice is this pack of hen party glasses, perfect for taking selfies. 

tattoos-bride-tribe

Squad Hen Party Gold Metallic Temporary Tattoo, £2, Not on the High Street

SHOP NOW

Not on the High Street is selling the coolest temporary tattoos for your squad.  

team-bride-headband

Team Bride Headband, £3.99, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Add some sparkle to the evening with these 'Team Bride' headbands.  

