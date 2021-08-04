10 Bride Tribe accessories for a hen party in 2021: Props, personalised robes, swimsuits, sashes & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You know what they say – friends who slay together stay together! We’ve rounded up the best bride tribe accessories so you and your 'I do' crew can celebrate in style. Whether you're kicking back and relaxing on a spa getaway with your favourite girls or getting glammed up for a night out on the town before the big day, there's something for every type of hen party. From personalised robes to glossy swimsuits, sashes, PJs and more, here's everything you'll need for making memories – talk about squad goals.

Personalised Bridesmaid Robes, from £14.99, Etsy

Every bride tribe needs a set of matching robes! Available in a variety of colours, Etsy's personalised range has received glowing reviews from customers.

Bride Squad Satin Embroidered Pj Short Set, £16, Boohoo

Live your best bridesmaid life in these silky pyjamas from Boohoo.

Sequin Bride Hat, from £74.99, Etsy

Go big or go home with this sequin and crystal-embellished festival hat!

White Bride To Be T-shirt, £11, InTheStyle

Perfect for the laid back bride, this comfy slogan tee is comfortable and chic.

Team Bride Swimsuit, £7, Matalan

Treating the tribe to a relaxing poolside getaway? Twin in these 'Bride Squad' swimsuits.

Bride Tribe Black and Gold Kimono, £19.99, Not on the High Street

Complete your bridesmaid beachwear with a black and gold kimono.

Hen Party Sash, £1.99, Amazon

Did you even go to a hen party if you didn't wear matching sashes?

16 Pack Hen Part Glasses, £9.99, Amazon

Amazon's choice is this pack of hen party glasses, perfect for taking selfies.

Squad Hen Party Gold Metallic Temporary Tattoo, £2, Not on the High Street

Not on the High Street is selling the coolest temporary tattoos for your squad.

Team Bride Headband, £3.99, Etsy

Add some sparkle to the evening with these 'Team Bride' headbands.

