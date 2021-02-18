Ed Sheeran made sure his 30th birthday was on to remember! Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the Shape of You hitmaker shared a rare Instagram post, showing off his pirate-themed birthday cake alongside a childhood snap of himself.

Joking that he was currently dressed as a pirate, the singer wrote: "30 today. Thank you for all your wonderful messages, I feel very loved. Currently dressed the same as I was on my 3rd birthday about to chow down on Colin the pirate caterpillar, poor bloke."

MORE: Ed Sheeran's £3.7million home with wife and baby Lyra is its own village

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ed Sheeran auctions off his personal items for charity

Not only did he break his social media silence, but Ed also teased fans with a new album later this year. He added: "I'll be back online with the 4th instalment in the series later this year, until then xx."

MORE: The sweet story behind Ed Sheeran’s baby daughter's name

RELATED: Ed Sheeran buys four homes next to each other in Suffolk village

The milestone birthday comes five months after the star and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their baby daughter, whom they have named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," he said in September. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The singer shared this snap on his 30th birthday

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x."

READ: Dennis Quaid, Ed Sheeran and more celebrities who married in secret

MORE: Having a birthday in lockdown at home? 52 quarantine birthday ideas

Ed and Cherry were married in January 2019 and are incredibly private when it comes to their personal life. The couple were childhood friends and both went to Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk.

It's thought Ed had always had a crush on Cherry, but she left to go to university in America making a romance between the pair tricky. They eventually started dating in 2015, with the musician popping the question in January 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.