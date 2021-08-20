Charles Spencer's ex-wife Victoria's unusual engagement ring inspired by royalty? Princess Diana's brother got engaged to Victoria in 1989

Princess Diana's engagement ring is one of the most iconic pieces of jewellery, but her brother Charles Spencer gave his ex-wife Victoria Lockwood, a very unusual ring – that appears to have been inspired by royalty.

The 9th Earl Spencer and the former British model got engaged after just six weeks of dating. Victoria was later pictured at the Spencer family home, Althorp House, wearing a unique heart-shaped ring made up of a diamond and a ruby with a crown-like design on top and mini diamonds around the outside.

It looked almost identical to the one Queen Victoria's half-sister Princess Feodora of Hohenlohe-Langenburg reportedly gave the monarch on her wedding day. It was engraved with the words: "Unis a jamai", which translates to "United forever."

Meanwhile, Princess Diana chose her own engagement ring – which is now property of the Duchess of Cambridge – from a selection of gems presented to her by the Queen, most of which were family heirlooms.

However, she eschewed those that had been owned by the family's ancestors and opted for the sapphire and diamond ring, which was a stock item from London jewellers Garrard & Co's catalogue.

Victoria Lockwood's unusual engagement ring

Her decision was supposedly because it reminded her of her mother's engagement ring, and also matched her eyes.

Charles and Victoria got married in 1989, with Diana's youngest son Prince Harry as a pageboy. They held their wedding ceremony at Althorp House, where Charles still lives, and Victoria wore a vintage cream patterned dress from Tomasz Starzewski with long sleeves, button detail down the front and a fur trim. She added a flowing veil and accessorised with the Spencer tiara.

The couple got married in 1989

The couple went on to have daughter Kitty in 1990, twins Eliza and Amelia in 1992, and son Louis in 1994, before splitting in 1997.

