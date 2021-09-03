Amanda Kloots shares heartbreaking clip of late husband Nick on wedding anniversary Nick Cordero passed away in 2020

The Talk's Amanda Kloots has shared a beautiful yet heartbreaking video of her 2017 wedding day. The star's husband Nick Cordero sadly passed away in 2020, and on their four-year wedding anniversary Amanda has bravely shared a message to her late husband.

The star uploaded a video of their romantic New York vows and a photograph of the happy couple on the big day and she captioned the post with a meaningful tribute.

Amanda penned: "Hey baby! Happy 4th wedding anniversary to us! Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I’ll never ever forget it. I’ll never forget our first look, our first kiss as husband and wife and our first dance.

"You'll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life. Here’s to us."

Amanda has shared this beautiful clip from their wedding day

The touching words moved many of her fans with one writing: "Oh goodness, the music with that beautiful video just broke open the tears. Sending so much love for you" and another adding: "This brought tears to my eyes."

Nick sadly died in 2020

The couple tied the knot in front of a 70-stong guestlist, 30 floors up at the Skylark, overlooking incredible views of New York.

The love and joy at the breathtaking ceremony can be admired in the candid clip, showing Amanda and Nick laughing and joking as they became husband and wife.

This is the last photograph of Nick with his son

Amanda looked unreal in an illusion lace gown with shimmering train, wearing her hair pulled back into a ballerina bun, while Nick looked dapper opting for a traditional tuxedo and flower corsage.

As well as this message on their anniversary, Amanda also paid tribute to her husband Nick Cordero on the first Father's Day since his tragic death. The talk show host shared the final picture she took of Nick and their son Elvis, and revealed that the Broadway star had "always wanted to be a Dad".

