Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have secretly wed after four years together. The couple, who got engaged in February and are parents to daughter Nell, 10 months, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in front of their friends and family – but fans were left unimpressed with the way the news broke.

The low-key pair, who have maintained a relatively private life since leaving the ITV2 show in second place, invited their Love Island peer Marcel Somerville to the ceremony, as well as I'm A Celebrity star Jake Quickenden.

Jake was the first to make the news of the wedding public by sharing a series of snaps on his Instagram account, including several of Camilla's gorgeous dress.

He wrote: "Wonderful day, and such a beautiful ceremony. You scrub up @jamiejewitt_ and @camillathurlow you look incredible. @marcel_rockyb you’re punching with @rebeccavieirax just like I am with @sophie__church #justjewitt".

Camilla looked beautiful in an understated ivory bridal gown with a nipped-in waist and sweetheart neckline. She wore her hair pinned back and sported a gorgeous veil to complete the elegant look.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have tied the knot

Jamie, meanwhile, was beaming from ear-to-ear in the photos with his new bride at their reception, which looked to be a festive outdoor affair.

Jake's fans were left unimpressed by the big reveal, however, taking to the comments to claim it was uncalled for to post photos from the big day before the bride and groom themselves.

Jake Quickenden broke the news on social media

One posted: "Beautiful pics of everyone but maybe the bride and groom might be the best ones to get in there first". Another asked: "Should you have posted before they did?" and a third concerned fan queried: "Love watching u jake but was it OK to post before the bride did?? But maybe u did ask them was it OK??"

Another rushed to defend Jake, saying: "Wow what a beautiful bride! Congratulations to the happy couple! Can't believe so many people are having a go at @jakequickenden14 for posting photos....I'm sure he checked with them first before posting."

Fans claimed Jake shouldn't have posted before the Love Island couple

Other fans were simply thrilled by the happy news, expressing their well-wishes to the couple.

One shared: "Beautiful Camilla. Congratulations to you both best couple to come out of love island" while another wrote: "So glad Camilla got her Happy ever after x broke my heart on Love Island xxx wishing the happy couple health and happiness always".

Camilla and Jamie got engaged in February

Jamie popped the question to Camilla in February with a beautiful custom-made ring featuring a special tribute to their daughter Nell.

The former model explained to fans: "I wanted pink tourmalines to be added (Nell’s birthstone) as little Nell has completely changed our lives in a way we could never have imagined, I wanted her to be a part of this moment and therefore this ring."

He also said he chose a woven leaf design because Camilla is a natural beauty.

