The Talk's Amanda Kloots celebrates huge milestone for son Elvis The daytime TV star's fans were so happy for her

Amanda Kloots marked a huge milestone for her son Elvis on Friday – and her fans were thrilled for her.

The Talk star revealed the long-awaited news that her little boy has finally started sleeping through the night and that she is no longer breastfeeding.

Taking to Instagram, Amanda posted a gorgeous photo of herself on a cute bicycle rocking a denim playsuit.

WATCH: Amanda Kloots reveals son's adorable new habit

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "This is a mama that has a toddler that is finally sleeping through the night and is done breastfeeding after almost two years!"

She added: "I’m also excited about my new jumper from @evereveofficial and this new ride. Have a great weekend everybody!"

Amanda's fans were quick to share their joy for her, with one writing: "Yay! Congratulations, a little freedom now. P.S you look [fire emoji]."

Amanda celebrated her good news with this stunning photo

A second said: "Gorgeous! Also congrats on the weaning! It’s a great time (even though it can be a little bittersweet lol)." A third added: "Congrats to you!!!! Such a huge achievement for you both!!!"

Amanda's exciting news come shortly after she revealed she suffered a "breakdown" before work after struggling with the pressures of being a working single mother.

Despite having a "manny and a nanny and amazing friends who will literally help me at any moment of the day", Amanda became visibly emotional as she recounted the "mom guilt" she felt trying to "manage" her mornings with Elvis, two.

Amanda has shared her struggles with being a single working mother

Sharing a clip of the discussion on Instagram, Amanda captioned it in part: "I have to admit that yesterday I had a day where I just broke down. The mom guilt set in as I tried to manage my morning with Elvis. I was in tears before I even got to work.

"We can make mom life look glorious on Instagram (and there are many times it is) but what you don’t see, especially as a single mom, are the hardest times where we just wish there was someone there to pat us on the back."

Amanda was referring to her late husband, Nick Cordero, who died on 5 July 2020 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March.

