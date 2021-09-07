Lily Collins marries Charlie McDowell in gorgeous Ralph Lauren gown

Lily Collins has married her long-term boyfriend Charlie McDowell.

The Emily in Paris actress shared the news on Instagram alongside a gorgeous picture of the two taken on their special day.

"Never been happier…" she captioned the snap, which saw Charlie gazing down at his new wife, and Lily looking into the camera.

The daughter of singer Phil Collins wore a traditional white lace gown designed by Ralph Lauren, with full-length sleeves and a matching lace cape with hood.

They wed at Dunton Hot Springs, a restored 19th century ghost town which has been turned into a luxury resort outsde of Telluride, Colorado.

"I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell," Lily added alongside a second snap, revealing that the pictures were taken by husband and wife team Cedar and Pine.

Lily wore a gorgeous Ralph Lauren dress

In a third picture, the pair posed alongside a gorgeous waterfall, with Lily adding: "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality.

"I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start."

Charlie is a film director, and he also shared the happy news on his social media, writing: "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins."

The pair met in 2017 and became engaged in 2020

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their love and support, with Sarah Hyland simly dhowing her excitement by commenting: "YASSSSSSS!"

"Congratulations babeeee," added Vanessa Hudgens, while Lily's Emily In Paris co-star Ashley Park called it the "most special love".

The two wed in Colorado

The pair became engaged a year ago, with Lily posting a series of photos of herself and Charlie against the most incredible mountainous backdrop.

"I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together..." she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Charlie sharing a kiss.

