Emily in Paris' Lily Collins looks unrecognisable as she transforms into Bake Off star

Put this on the list of things we didn't see coming! Lily Collins has transformed herself into The Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith ahead of the show's new series.

The Emily in Paris star looked unrecognisable as she donned the British icon's signature bold glasses and chunky statement jewellery, which she paired with a bright yellow blazer and a striped navy sweater. She finished off the look with coiffed back hair and a bold lip. We think Prue would approve!

Sadly, though, Lily isn't portraying the Bake Off judge in a new Hollywood biopic; she chose the look for the latest issue of W Magazine, which sees a number of household names pay homage to their favourite small-screen stars by stepping into their shoes. See the photo below...

WATCH: The Emily in Paris star is a huge fan of the baking show

In the accompanying interview, Lily - who is the daughter of British singer Phil Collins and American actress Jill Tavelman - gushed about her love for the baking competition show, which will soon return to screens for a new series.

Asked how long she's been watching the programme, Lily revealed that she's been a fan since the show's early days on BBC Two. "I saw the show's first season," she said. "I love being surrounded by the British accent, especially if I'm not in England; there's something very nostalgic about it. I just watch every season, even when they were changing hosts. I can't stop watching. I binge it."

Lily, who herself will soon be back with a new season of Emily in Paris, also discussed her dual identity as an American-Brit and admitted that she feels "disconnected" from her British side when she's playing Emily. She said: "I'm playing the most American character I've ever played. I've never felt more American, but in my real life, I feel very British."

Lily isn't the only celebrity Bake Off fan who is particularly taken with Prue. Recently Jake Gyllenhaal revealed he is a massive fan of the programme - which goes by the name of The Great British Baking Show in the US - and that he's "mesmerised" by Prue's eyecatching looks.

Lily, Jake and the rest of us fans will be delighted to know that the show is due to return in just a matter of weeks. While an official premiere date for the new series is yet to be announced, viewers can expect a mid-September launch date for the new series.

And like last year, American viewers won't have to wait long to catch the new episodes. It's been confirmed by Variety that the new series will make its debut on Netflix for audiences around the world shortly after its UK broadcast. We can't wait!

