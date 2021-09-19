Inside Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp's stunning Spanish wedding

Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp have shared their beautiful wedding photographs exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

The magical day, which took place in Majorca on September 9, included three incredible gowns, 12 bridesmaids, a magnificent church ceremony and a grand banquet at a Spanish castle.

"I felt so much elation, so much happiness I could not stop smiling," says newlywed Jess who wore a spectacular Milla Nova gown, with tiara and flowing veil.

Recalling the first time he saw his bride, Will told the magazine: "She looked so beautiful. The dress was unbelievable; even more spectacular than I thought it would be. The whole church gasped. It was one of those unforgettable moments."

Jessica and Will tied the knot surrounded by family and loved ones

After the wedding was originally postponed from June, the couple were determined the big day should go ahead just the way they had planned, surrounded by their families and loved ones.

"I will never give up on a dream," Jess told HELLO! "There were so many times we thought that we might have to go ahead with a smaller wedding due to all the restrictions, but we kept holding on. Someone could well say we are persistent, and I think that is probably now one of my middle names!"

The bride's brother Mark Wright was master of ceremonies while his wife, actress Michelle Keegan, was one of the bridesmaids alongside Jess's younger sister Natalya, and her two other sisters-in-law: Hollie Kane Wright (the wife of Jess's professional footballer brother, Josh) and the groom's sister Holly Lee-Kemp.

Jessica's first dress was a Milla Nova gown, which she accessorised with a tiara and flowing veil.

"I didn't want to leave anyone out," Jess, 36, said. "To have my sister, cousins, sisters-in-law and best friends by my side only made the day more special."

In the interview, Jess tells the magazine of the moment when she entered the Basílica de Sant Francesc, in the heart of the old town in Palma, on the arm of her proud father Mark Snr to I'm Kissing You by Des'ree from the Baz Luhrmann film Romeo + Juliet.

"Hearing it in that beautiful church with my dad at my side, and to see Will at the end of the aisle, I would relive that many times over if I could," says Jess.

After the church ceremony, the wedding party moved to the Castillo de Bendinat in Calvià, for the reception, where Jess changed into a Vivienne Westwood gown - "I had a vision for this whole day that I wanted it to be Hollywood glamour combined with this amazing regal place, with a theme of black, white and gold" – and later into her third dress, by Australian design house Pallas Couture.

Of what the day meant to the couple, Jess told HELLO!: "Our families have now become one big family. To give them a day like that meant the world to us. Despite all the odds after the past year and travel restrictions and people's fears, all those people we love came together for us."

