Jess Wright wows in bridal white on exotic Spanish honeymoon

Jessica Wright has had a very busy few days after marrying her partner William Lee-Kemp, enjoying a romantic honeymoon and celebrating her 36th birthday. And did you notice that most of her post-wedding outfits have been white?

Following the bridal theme, Jess donned a white bikini with a sheer lace maxi dress layered over the top in the first photos of her honeymoon break.

"The Day After," she wrote as she posed on a Majorca bar terrace overlooking the sea next to her new husband, who was wearing a blue shirt and matching white shorts.

Meanwhile, her birthday celebrations included a delicious cake presented next to rose petals, a vase of flowers and balloons, followed by an evening in Palma. On both occasions, she kept the theme going, donning a white silky dressing gown with the words 'Mrs JLK' embroidered on the back, and a white mini dress with a matching headband.

The couple are honeymooning in Majorca

Commenting on her outfit choices, Jess wrote: "Birthday night in my favourite city in the world that brings so many beautiful memories. Feel so blessed from the past week & all the messages I have had, as well as today. Thank you all so much. Promise I’ll stop wearing white now."

Her followers, however, had plenty of praise for her honeymoon looks, with one writing: "Looking very bridal!" and another commenting: "You look like an angel." A third remarked: "You're a new bride, you wear as much white as you want!"

The star looked beautiful in bridal white

Jess and William tied the knot last Thursday surrounded by their friends and family, including her brother Mark Wright and sister-in-law Michelle Keegan. The former The Only Way is Essex star also had a whopping 13 women in her bridal party.

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of her big day, Jess admitted that a wedding abroad was always a dream of theirs and nothing was going to stop them.

Jess celebrated her birthday during their honeymoon

Jess' wedding planning hasn't been without stress, however, given that it has taken place amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the same interview, Jess admitted: "I really feel for all brides out there. Every day, we have been back and forth trying to decide what to do – I've been driving myself insane with it."

Jess also opened up about her businessman partner Will. "I am very lucky to have him and we have an amazing bond," she said. "We are more of a team than ever before. If any year is testament to the strength of a relationship, it is this year in lockdown. I can't wait for us to be husband and wife."

The full wedding album will be published exclusively in a future issue of HELLO!.

