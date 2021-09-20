Martin Clunes reveals the reason he proposed to wife Philippa Braithwaite Manhunt star Martin has been married since 1997

Manhunt star Martin Clunes married TV producer Philippa Braithwaite in 1997, and the story behind his proposal will tug at your heartstrings.

The Men Behaving Badly actor opened up about why he felt so compelled to pop the question.

Talking to the Irish News, Martin recalled "I was doing a holiday programme and they'd agreed to fly Philippa out. I'd done San Francisco and Hawaii on the same trip and she came out at the end of the Hawaii shoot.

"It was the longest we'd been apart, and I missed her so much that I proposed, while she was really jet lagged and in such a strange place."

So, it is true what they say, absence does make the heart grow fonder!

After the romantic gesture, the couple tied the knot in 1997 with a small ceremony and an afterparty at The Savoy hotel in London. Best man Neil Morrissey was by Martin's side to celebrate this special moment.

The couple met through work, and have worked closely together ever since with Philippa producing on Doc Martin and Manhunt.

Martin was married before, and he divorced from his previous wife Lucy Ashton in 1997, after originally getting wed in 1990.

Martin and his wife Philippa have a farm in Dorset where they live along with their daughter Emily, choosing to shun London life for a more tranquil time in the countryside.

The 130-acre plot is home to an array of animals and has pristine gardens. Martin filmed a television interview from his immaculate outdoor space one day.

Speaking on This Morning, Martin admitted that his garden has "never looked better" – and we certainly agree. The blossoming foliage behind him created a vibrant backdrop and the star has decorated his patio area with an array of rustic pots.

