George Clooney's 25-minute proposal mishap with wife Amal revealed

George Clooney had his proposal to now-wife Amal all planned out in his head, but it didn't end up going as smoothly as he had hoped!

The Ocean's 11 actor and the barrister got engaged at home in April 2014 seven months after they began dating. The couple enjoyed a romantic home-cooked meal, after which George planned to pop the question – but what should have been a heartfelt evening actually turned out to be "one of those horrible moments."

During an appearance on The Ellen Show, George opened up about the proposal, and how it took Amal 25 minutes to respond.

"I plotted the whole thing out. I had the ring hidden behind her. I had music playing, my Aunt Rosemary’s gonna sing ‘Why Shouldn’t I?‘ on a playlist. Everything was planned out," he explained.

George added that Amal had just got back from London and suggested getting a takeaway, but he had cooked dinner for the two of them. After finishing the meal, she "gets up to go wash the dishes which she's never done."

The couple got engaged and married in 2014

To get the evening back on track, the actor blew out the candle and said: "'I think the lighter is in the box behind you', so she turns around, pulls out the box – I’ve got just the ring sitting in there – she pulls it out, looks at it and says 'It’s a ring'."

George got down on one knee and told Ellen DeGeneres: "Because there was a playlist, we now know how long it actually took, and it was like 25 minutes. He told Amal at the time: "' I hope the answer is yes, I need an answer because I'm 52 and I could throw out my hip pretty soon."

George gave Amal a stunning seven-carat diamond ring

Of course, Amal's answer was yes and she was later pictured wearing the exquisite seven-carat diamond engagement ring.

The couple tied the knot five months later in Venice, the place where they first met at a charity event. They said 'I do' at Aman Canal Grande hotel in front of friends and family, and George told HELLO!: "It's such a small group, we felt that they were all part of the ceremony."

