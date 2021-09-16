Ex-BBC News anchor Simon McCoy and Dynasty star Emma Samms confirm engagement

Former BBC News journalist and GB News anchor Simon McCoy has confirmed he has popped the question to Dynasty star Emma Samms - and she said, yes!

The respected journalist, who was at the BBC for 17 years before moving to GB News this year, revealed the joyous news during a chat with Daily Mail's Richard Eden.

Although no date is set in stone, the "happy" pair are looking forward to a celebration in the spring, when it's safe to have a gathering. "Yes, it's true," a delighted Simon announced. "We are both so happy, as are our children."

Simon was previously married to TV presenter Victoria Graham - his second wife. He confirmed their split in January 2019 after 12 years of marriage.

Speaking to Daily Mail at the time, the former BBC royal correspondent shared his sadness, stating: "It is very sad. All I would like to say is that I give Victoria my very best wishes for her future."

Simon reportedly met Victoria at a polo match in Windsor before marrying in 2007. The couple do not have any children together but Simon has a son called Max from his previous marriage.

Simon and Emma are engaged

His ex Victoria has since found love with another BBC colleague Jon Gripton, who was her editor at the Spotlight news programme in the West Country.

Despite the break-up, Victoria previously said that they remain good friends. "After years of living apart, failed fertility treatment and the death of my father, life changes," she told the publication. "Every time I see Simon on the TV I feel tremendously proud - his career goes from strength to strength."

Meanwhile, Emma – who has starred in General Hospital and Dynasty – has already been married three times before. She also has two children from her previous marriages.

