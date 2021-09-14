Diane Kruger's giant engagement ring from Norman Reedus is worth two houses The couple met in 2015

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus got engaged in August, according to People, but the actress had yet to show off her new ring – until now.

While attending the Met Gala 2021 on Monday night, Diane looked beautiful in an eye-catching green mini dress complete with cut-out detailing around her waist and a cape across her shoulders.

But it was her accessories we couldn't tear our eyes away from, including her colourful earrings and dazzling rock on her ring finger – and the latter is supposedly worth around $500k.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, explained: "Her square cut diamond appears to be at least 8 carats and I'd estimate the value to be close to a half-million depending on the quality of the diamond.

"Diane's enormous center stone is likely a cushion cut, radiant cut, or princess cut due to its square shape. A fancy cut diamond of this size is rare and makes her ring stand out from the crowd."

The actress' diamond ring could be worth $500k

That would make Diane's new jewellery around double the typical US house price, which a report from Zillow revealed was $287,148 in May 2021.

For the star-studded evening, Diane layered another triple-band sparkling ring underneath her engagement ring.

Diane showed off her engagement ring at the Met Gala

Diane and Norman met back in 2015 on the set of the movie Sky, where they played love interests. In 2016, during an interview to promote the film alongside Diane, Norman admitted that he "just kind of fell in love with her" as soon as he learned she had been cast opposite him.

The couple met in 2015

He said: "I just kind of fell in love with her, and she was like, 'Would you do it?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I'll do it,'" he told BuzzFeed. "And I knew who was involved [you], so I said yes before I even read [the script]."

They are now parents to a two-year-old daughter, but they have kept her name and face private.

