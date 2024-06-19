Princess Anne turns heads in waist-defining cropped wedding guest jacket and feathers

Princess Anne looked radiant at her brother Prince Edward's wedding with Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999.

The Princess Royal joined family members such as the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew at St George's Chapel in London for the ceremony. Anne looked gorgeous in an apple green ensemble, including a fitted column dress with a collared jacket layered over the top.

© Shutterstock The Princess Royal looked gorgeous in green at Prince Edward's wedding

The cropped jacket, which emphasised her waist, featured delicate lace detailing on the sleeves and pearl buttons that tied in with her elegant accessories.

She added a pearl four-strand necklace and drop earrings, as well as a gold watch and her sapphire engagement ring from her second husband Sir Timothy Laurence, whom she married in Scotland in December 1992.

Anne's lime green feather hair accessory stood in stark contrast to her long brunette hair, which had been twisted into her classic chignon.

Anne's colourful wedding guest dresses

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Anne recycled the dress she wore to Prince Charles' wedding for Lady Rose Windsor and George Gilman's big day in 2008

The royal's colour palette was different from the ones she chose for her other siblings' weddings. Six years earlier, Anne was pictured sitting next to Princess Diana at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding wearing a lemon-yellow lacy dress.

Back in 1981 when Charles married his first wife, the late Princess Diana, she stepped out in a Maureen Barker white midi dress that also featured the popular 80s colour with a yellow floral print and a matching fascinator, which she recycled for the Duke of Gloucester's daughter Lady Rose Windsor's wedding in 2008.

When asked about her tendency to recycle her wardrobe, the Princess said: "A good suit goes on forever. If it is properly made and has a classic look, you can go on wearing it ad infinitum. Economy is bred into me. My parents believe that things are not to be wasted. That lesson does last."

Anne's love life

© Getty Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973

Princess Anne shares two children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall with her first husband Mark Phillips, whom she met in 1968 in Mexico City.

He proposed in 1973 with a sapphire and diamond engagement ring, and they got married at Westminster Abbey later that year.

After 16 years of marriage, the pair announced their separation in August 1989 and divorced in 1992 – the same year Anne eloped with her second husband Timothy.

© Raw/Nre/Shutterstock The Princess Royal eloped to Scotland with Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992

The couple met in 1986 on the Royal Yacht Britannia when Laurence was a commander in the Royal Navy. They exchanged "personal letters" which were stolen in 1989, but the details of their contents have never been revealed.

"The stolen letters were addressed to the Princess Royal by Commander Timothy Laurence, the Queen’s Equerry. We have nothing to say about the contents of personal letters sent to Her Royal Highness by a friend which were stolen and which are the subject of a police investigation," a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Since the Church of England did not allow remarriages after divorce, the pair tied the knot at Crathie Kirk church in Scotland in December 1992 in front of just 30 guests.

Timothy made a rare comment about Anne's former marriage in 2020, joking on the ITV documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70: "It's quite amusing that she married first an army officer and then a naval officer. So there must be something about the military that attracts her."

