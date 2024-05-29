Princess Anne's candy-pink engagement dress and beehive hair worn 52 years ago today

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne's rule-bending engagement dress and beehive hair worn 51 years ago today
The Princess Royal announced her engagement on 29 May 1973

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
51 years ago today, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips officially announced their engagement. 

The following morning, on 30 May 1973, the couple stepped out on the grounds of Buckingham Palace to debut the bride-to-be's glittering sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

A flashback to the memorable royal moment, which occurred more than five decades ago, proves that Princess Anne's penchant for fashion was just as evident in her twenties as it is today. 

In light of the anniversary of the Princess Royal's first engagement, HELLO! revisits Princess Anne's unmatched engagement style.

Princess Anne's candy pink engagement dress

Princess Anne with her fiancé, equestrian champion Mark Phillips in the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London, following the announcement of their engagement

The then 23-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth II wore a candy pink blazer and pleated skirt to officially mark her engagement.

The striking suit, which featured peachy-toned tartan detailing amongst the skirt's pleats, along with a matching tartan neck-tie, highlighted the royal's feminine silhouette.

The Princess Royal and Mark Phillips announced their engagement in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Princess Anne paired her cropped jacket and rule-bending knee-grazing skirt with a smart black handbag and patent leather court shoes - twinning with her mother who wore the same accessories in the official photographs.

Princess Anne stood with Mark Phillips© Getty
The royal wore her hair in a voluminous beehive hairstyle

The photograph was captured before the Princess Royal had adopted her signature chignon hairstyle that she has worn religiously for the last four decades. 

Instead, Anne wore her brunette hair in a voluminous beehive, fastened with a French barrette that left her curled locks to fall past her shoulders.

Priness Anne looked like a fashion darling in a patel pink and peach-toned tartan suit

At the time, an official statement was released by Buckingham Palace: "It is with the greatest pleasure that the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh announce the betrothal of their beloved daughter the Princess Anne to Lieutenant Mark Phillips, the Queen’s Dragoon Guards, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Phillips."

Princess Anne's trailblazing marriage history

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips smiling at each other while leaving the west door of Westminster Abbey in London after their wedding ceremony.© Getty
Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips got married at Westminster Abbey in 1973

Princess Anne, the Queen's second child and only daughter, and Mark tied the knot in November 1973. They went on to welcome son Peter in 1977 and daughter Zara in 1981 before they sadly announced their separation in August 1989.

Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence on their wedding day, 1992© Shutterstock
Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence on their wedding day, 1992

In a royal first, the former couple divorced in 1992 and Anne went on to marry naval officer Commander Timothy Laurence later that same year.

This was the first time a child of the British monarch had remarried after divorce and defied the Church of England since the 2002 law had not yet come to fruition. Anne sidestepped this by marrying Timothy in Scotland.

