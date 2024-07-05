Princess Anne models rainbow shirt and flares for wedding celebration with Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne never fails to keep us on our toes with her no-nonsense style, and one particular instance that springs to mind is her wedding celebration with her second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter swapped her tailored suits behind for a more casual ensemble as she marked her first anniversary back in 1993, one year after she eloped to Scotland.

© Nicholas Read/Shutterstock The couple posed for photos on their first wedding anniversary

Sitting alongside her new husband, Anne looked relaxed in olive green wide-leg trousers with bright white socks and brown loafers. Proving her penchant for bold colours, Anne rocked a rainbow-checked shirt layered underneath a grey V-neck jumper, drawing the eye to her eclectic collar.

In a very rare occurrence, the royal had chosen to let her long hair loose, with the top section secured into an elegant half-updo.

Meanwhile, Timothy was similarly bold with his colour choices, choosing not to coordinate with his wife in green trousers, a royal blue knit and burgundy shoes.

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy's relationship

© EPA Timothy and Anne walked down the aisle in 1992

The Princess Royal met the late Queen's equerry in the late 1980s, when Anne was married to her first husband Captain Mark Phillips, with whom she shared children Peter and Zara.

They exchanged personal letters that were leaked to The Sun, but their contents were never published.

© Raw/Nre/Shutterstock Anne wore an unconventional knee-length wedding dress

Buckingham Palace issued a statement that read: "The stolen letters were addressed to the Princess Royal by Commander Timothy Laurence, the Queen’s Equerry. We have nothing to say about the contents of personal letters sent to Her Royal Highness by a friend which were stolen and which are the subject of a police investigation."

Anne and Mark announced their separation later that year, and they got divorced in 1992, just months before Anne and Timothy travelled to Scotland to exchange vows since the Church of England did not allow divorcees to remarry.

Anne's bridal outfits

© Keystone The Princess Royal wore a candy pink skirt suit to announce her engagement to Mark

While she was not pictured in official engagement photos with Timothy, Anne had previously worn a candy pink skirt suit to announce her engagement to her first husband. The skirt had a contrasting tartan trim which she matched with her collar and neck scarf.

Anne looked striking in her Tudor-style wedding dress with a high neck and statement sleeves as she exchanged vows with Mark at Westminster Abbey in November 1973.

© Getty Princess Anne was married to Mark Phillips from 1973 to 1992

To reflect the atmosphere of her low-key second wedding, which was attended by just 30 people, Anne chose a more unconventional; outfit. Though still a bridal white colour, this one had a shorter knee-length skirt, a matching jacket and contrasting black accessories including court shoes and a handbag.

Timothy made a rare comment about his relationship with Anne on the TV show Anne: The Princess Royal at 70. "It's quite amusing that she married first an army officer and then a naval officer. So there must be something about the military that attracts her," he joked.

