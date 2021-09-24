The Queen's controversial decision during wedding to Prince Philip Her Majesty tied the knot in 1947

The Queen and Prince Philip got married in 1947 at Westminster Abbey with the world watching, and during the royal ceremony Her Majesty made a bold decision to keep the word 'obey' in her wedding vows.

In 1928, two years after women were permitted to own property in the same way as men, the word 'obey' was actually omitted from the Church of England service, but despite the monarch getting married almost two decades later, she still said it.

Netflix's The Crown, referenced the moment, claiming that it was the Queen herself who made the decision to include the word.

Later royal brides, however, did choose to remove the word from their ceremonies. Princess Diana, for example, did not pledge to obey Prince Charles, and both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle chose not to say it either.

The Queen was married for 73 years

The Queen and Prince Philip's marriage lasted for 73 years until the Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away on 9 April 2021.

During their long and happy marriage, the royal couple rarely spoke out about their union, only sharing a few words about their partner.

The royal couple wed at Westminster Abbey

Whenever they did talk about their marriage, the words came straight from the heart.

When they celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in November 1997, the Duke of Edinburgh revealed what he believed to be the secret to their long-lasting relationship.

"I think the main lesson we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient in any happy marriage," he said during a toast to his wife.

The Queen and Prince Philip had a long and happy marriage

Going on to say: "You can take it from me, the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance."

Her Majesty reciprocated the love, saying: "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."

