Sarah Ferguson's rare £70k engagement ring from Prince Andrew - photos The Duchess of York got married in 1986

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson got married on 23 July 1986, after announcing their engagement in March of the same year. The Queen's son Andrew proposed to Sarah with the most magical engagement ring. From its spectacular ruby stone to where it is now, here's everything you need to know…

LOOK: Most expensive royal engagement rings revealed in order of price

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's love story

What does Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring look like?

The Duchess of York's engagement ring is one of the most recognisable royal jewels, as it features a huge Burmese ruby surrounded by ten glittering diamonds, and the stones form a flower pattern which is also known as a cluster ring. The precious gems are arranged on a yellow gold band and the gorgeous colours are so attention-grabbing.

Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring is a unique design

Who made Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring?

The stunning ring is believed to have been crafted by British jewllery house, Garrard, the same place that made Princess Diana's iconic sapphire piece, as well as Sophie Wessex's dazzling ring.

REVEALED: Why Kate Middleton wasn’t supposed to have Princess Diana’s engagement ring

CUTE: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's sentimental wedding connection revealed

The royal couple married in 1986

How much did Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring cost?

At the time, Sarah's beloved ring cost around £25,000, but inflation and the story behind the ring now means it could be valued in the region of £70,000.

If you love the style, consider this gorgeous piece for a fraction of the price:

Ruby engagement ring, £1,304, Angara

Does Sarah Ferguson still wear her engagement ring?

Prince Andrew and Sarah separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but the Duchess only stopped wearing the precious jewel in 2003, a whopping 11 years after separating. Sarah did also keep her wedding day tiara, which was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

SEE: Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's mansion hosted daughters' weddings

It is unknown whether Fergie still has her ring

Does Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie have Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring?

When Princess Eugenie got engaged to Jack Brooksbank, she showed off the most gorgeous cluster-shaped ring containing a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds. Although it looks incredibly similar to her mother's engagement ring, it is not the exact one, and Princess Beatrice's eye-catching ring from Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a completely different design altogether.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.