Behind-the-scenes photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding revealed

Living in an Instagram age, every moment can be documented, and that much was true even for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 19 May 2018.

There are plenty of official photographs from their special day but there are also candid moments captured by their guests – check out the very best Instagram photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials…

The venue

Patrick J. Adams couldn't resist a selfie outside of the venue

While royal fans have seen lots of photographs of the guests arriving at Prince Harry and Meghan's big day, Suits star Patrick J. Adams gave everyone a closer look when he took a selfie ahead of the ceremony. The walls of Windsor Castle could clearly be seen, along with the immaculate grounds.

The transport

The Suits cast got a coach to the nuptials

One of Meghan's former Suits co-stars, Jacinda Barrett snapped a selfie of her and her fellow American friends on a coach on the way to the event. They all looked splendid in their finery.

Serena Williams shared a video of her on the way to the wedding reception

Serena Williams also gave a glimpse at the transport via social media when she uploaded a video of her walking to a double-decker coach in her evening outfit (complete with trainers).

The gifts

Wedding guests were given slippers on the day

Actress Troian Bellisario took a sneaky picture of her slippers in-between the reception and ceremony. It looks as though the comfy footwear was provided by the happy couple as someone else can be seen sporting a pair too.

The cake

Claire Ptak shared a picture of the royal wedding cake

If anyone deserves to get an up-close photograph of the jaw-dropping royal wedding cake, it's the genius behind it. Creator Claire Ptak managed to take a cheeky snap of the glorious cake in situ before the guests even arrived. How incredible!

The bishop

Bishop Michael Curry was all smiles ahead of the ceremony

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason managed to grab a picture with Bishop Michael Curry ahead of the royal ceremony. Both looked super relaxed prior to their big moments with the world watching.

