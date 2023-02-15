Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's last minute wedding change that was very unroyal The Duke and Duchess of Sussex never did explain why this happened...

Rewind to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale wedding day in 2018, which saw the duo tie the knot at Windsor Castle in front of an estimated 29.2 million royal fans.

From Duchess Meghan's breathtaking bridal dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, to a spellbinding performance of Stand By Me by a gospel choir, every detail of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials was meticulously planned to perfection. Remind yourself of the best moments from the couple's whimsical wedding day in the clip below…

Catering at royal weddings is typically a rather fanciful affair. At Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's wedding, guests were served croquette of confit Windsor lamb with roasted vegetables and shallot jam.

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted their attendees with Saddle of North Highland Mey Select organic lamb, Highgrove spring vegetables, English asparagus, Jersey Royal potatoes and sauce Windsor. In short - a very lavish affair indeed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials were no different. Their star-studded guestlist, which included the likes of Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John, and Serena Williams, were treated to seasonal canapes and Champagne, pea and mint risotto and ten-hour slow-roasted Windsor pork belly.

Their intimate evening reception at Frogmore House was where the real party started, however. A pizza party that is.

Metro reported at the time that a "huge" delivery of Pizza Express pizzas were delivered to Windsor Castle at 7pm, believed to have fed Harry and Meghan's 200 closest friends and family as they danced until the early hours.

It's not clear whether the pizzas were delivered due to a problem with the originally-planned catering or if they were ordered for the staff. Either way, it's highly unlikely the late Queen Elizabeth II welcomed the menu change - having never tried a slice of pizza in her life.

The three-course dinner curated for Harry and Meghan's evening reception at Frogmore House was prepared by Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth.

Royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom that the menu featured dishes such as "sage and onion roast chicken, aged for sixty-four days at Devon's Creedy Carver farm – which was King Charles's doing".

