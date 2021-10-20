Janet Street-Porter baffles Loose Women panel with wedding ring confession Loose Women star Janet has been married four times

Janet Street-Porter has been married four times, and on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women, the star proudly announced that she still has all of her wedding and engagement rings from her exes.

The panel were suitably surprised when Janet made this confession live on air.

When discussing whether they were sentimental over keepsakes, Janet explained that she has boxes and boxes of treasured items from over the years including old newspapers, old diaries and even love letters.

"What about all your wedding rings?" asked Linda Robson. To that Janet quipped: "Yes, I've got all those." She went on to explain: "Wedding rings, engagement rings, yes I've got them all filed in a chest of drawers."

Janet with current partner Peter Spanton

"Why though?" quizzed Coleen Nolan and, "Why not?" was the response from Janet.

We know that Janet wasn't as sentimental when it came to her wedding dresses though, as back in 2019, she told the nation on Loose Women that she had given them away. "I've sold two of my wedding dresses - the fourth wedding dress I gave to Paul O'Grady as an outfit for Lily Savage, and he wore it," she revealed.

The star's first husband was Tim Street-Porter, and she was hitched to the photographer from 1967 to 1975.

Janet's marriage to publisher Tony Elliot latest from 1975-1977, then she was married to Frank Cvitanovich from 1979-1981.

Janet was married to Frank Cvitanovich for three years

After marrying David Sorkin in Las Vegas in 1997, the pair split two years later. Janet has openly discussed that the marriage was a mistake.

"I never see my last husband. I wouldn't know where he is. And no, it doesn't upset me when he pops up every now and again in the papers," she told the Daily Mail.

The journalist has been in a relationship with restauranteur Peter Spanton since 1999, and the couple are not married.

