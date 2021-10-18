Kourtney Kardashian's $1 million engagement ring is nothing like Kim and Khloe's The TV star has a stunning oval diamond

The Kardashian clan have received some of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings over the years, the most recent of which is Kourtney Kardashian's rock from Travis Barker.

The Blink-182 star and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who have been dating for less than a year, got engaged at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California. The father-of-three presented Kourtney with a sparkling ring worth an estimated $1 million when he popped the question surrounded by an elaborate floral setting consisting of red roses and candles.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her oval-shaped engagement ring

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, explained: "It appears Travis has bought into the Kardashian family philosophy of going big and going flashy with the enormous oval cut diamond engagement ring he gave to Kourtney.

"It looks to be larger than 15 carats in a pave or hidden halo setting. The style is clearly inspired by Blake Lively's stunner, though Blake's was more unique and valuable (having a pink diamond in the center). I would estimate the value of Kourtney's ring at 1 million dollars."

So how does Kourtney's ring compare to her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian? We take a look...

Kris purchased a ring from Lorraine Schwartz

Kim has been given stunning rings from Kris Humphries in 2011 and Kanye West in 2013. Kris reportedly purchased a Lorraine Schwartz ring worth $2 million, which featured a 16.21-carat centre diamond and two 1.8-carat side diamonds. He later sold the rock at Christie's in New York for $620,000 following the couple's split after 72 days.

Meanwhile, Kanye popped the question at AT&T Park stadium in San Francisco with an even pricier rock worth an estimated between $3 and 4 million – one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings.

Kim's rock from Kanye is estimated to be worth up to $4 million

The Gold Digger hitmaker went to celeb jeweller Lorraine Schwartz for the 15-carat cushion-cut diamond. Since the ring was stolen from Kim in a Paris robbery, she has been seen sporting a replica, also from Lorraine Schwartz.

Kourtney and Kim's younger sister Khloe has also been seen sporting rings from her first husband Lamar Odom and her reported fiancé Tristan Thompson. NBA player Lamar's ring, which featured a square-cut diamond at its centre, was reported to have cost $850,000.

Khloe's engagement ring from Lamar

Khloe and Tristan sparked engagement rumours after she was seen sporting an enormous rock on her engagement finger back in July 2020 at her 36th birthday, and diamond experts at UK jewellery retailer, Steven Stone, have valued it an eye-watering $2.5million.

It looks to feature 13 carats, with a large pear-shaped centre stone, flanked by two smaller one-carat diamonds at either side.

Diamond specialist Max Stone explained: "They are VS2 diamonds meaning they are very high quality with very small inclusions that aren't visible to the naked eye.

"The diamonds are on a three stone setting on a platinum or white gold band. After taking a closer look, we estimate Khloe's ring to be worth around £2million ($2.5million)."

The star has been spotted with a huge rock on her ring finger

This marks the first time that Kourtney has been engaged. The eldest Kardashian spent eleven years with Scott Disick, with whom she shares four children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Although all of the Kardashians have been given show-stopping diamonds, Kourtney's rock will actually be one of the more modestly priced – it is up to $3 million less than Kim's ring from her ex-husband Kanye and $1.2 million less than Khloe's supposed engagement ring from Tristan.

