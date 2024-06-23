The A-list designer engagement ring trends you need to see

Choosing an engagement ring is a big decision, which is why couples these days tend to make the decision jointly. Whether you’re buying a ring solo to surprise, or helping your partner choose your perfect piece, with so many engagement ring options you can be hard pressed to know where to start.

Classic, contemporary, lab-grown or natural, many brides to be, or proposers to be, find engagement ring inspiration a starter point. Uncertainty on the type of engagement ring you should choose can feel daunting, and letting engagement ring trends guide you is a way to pick one that’s contemporary, but classic – most engagement ring trends err on the timeless side, with a subtle nod to the style of the year.

Just look at the A-list, who choose their engagement rings not only based on trends but individual aesthetic, with designs by A-list designers, vintage inspired styles that transcend trends and non-diamond gemstones being a prominent feature along with lab-grown diamonds too.

Blue Nile’s engagement rings are A-list approved, with designs from Zac Posen and Bella Vaughan, plus a host of celebrity-inspired engagement ring styles to lust over. Plus, you can customize your engagement ring, from the setting to the metal to the stone itself to cultivate your perfect piece.

We’ve handpicked the best engagement rings from Blue Nile’s engagement ring collection, which tick off both trends and timeless designs.

See the A-list inspired engagement ring trends

1/ 5 Bring The Drama With Color Oval Morganite Statement Ring In 14k Rose Gold From the classic emeralds, sapphires and rubies to the more unusual peridot, morganite and aquamarine, a colored gemstone engagement ring is your chance to keep to a classic ring style but with a point of difference. It’s a popular choice among celebrities, where the stone can be a heartfelt nod to a loved one’s birthstone or to symbolize meaning. Rita Ora’s engagement ring features a bright green, emerald while Jennifer Lopez’s second engagement ring from Ben Affleck is also green, with a light stone at center. A 14k rose gold ring, with a stunning pinky-orange morganite set atop a hidden halo. For extra sparkle, three rows of diamonds sit along the band to create magic from every angle.

$4,320 at Blue Nile £3,564 at Blue Nile 2/ 5 Go Designer Bella Vaughan Moon Three Stone Engagement Ring In 18k Yellow Gold Choosing a ring from a new, exciting jewelery designer is a way to celebrate incredible craftmanship and to champion emerging styles.

Blue Nile’s exclusive Bella Vaughan collection includes this sparkling half-moon, three-stone engagement ring, honoring the past, present and future with its antique-inspired yet futuristic silhouette. From $4,620 at Blue Nile From £3,815 at Blue Nile 3/ 5 Make It Minimal ZAC ZAC POSEN Three-Stone Emerald-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring In Platinum For the minimalist, a sleek engagement ring is both modern and fits into the laidback luxury look that’s become a popular trend. A minimalist engagement ring can look beautifully understated, and as sparkly or muted as you choose. ZAC ZAC Posen’s engagement rings lean into this style, with clean lines and are simple, yet sophisticated. This engagement ring has a touch of the heirloom look, while giving minimalism. The platinum engagement ring will complement your choice of stone at center.

From $3,260 at Blue Nile From £2,692 at Blue Nile 4/ 5 The Striking Solitaire 2 CT. GIA Certified Pear Lab Created Diamond Petite Cathedral Solitaire Engagement Ring In Platinum Solitaire settings have grown in popularity among A-listers, with Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring being one of the most famous of the styles. Solitaire settings are unanimously sophisticated, with the focus on one stone standing the test of time throughout the years. It’s one of the most timeless engagement ring styles that seems to surge in popularity every few years. The simplicity allows the cut of the stone, and the stone itself, to capture attention. It's hard not to fall for this delicate, elegant ring. Delicate cathedral shoulders add elegance to this petite platinum solitaire engagement ring.



From $4,770 at Blue Nile From £3,939 at Blue Nile 5/ 5 Unusual Designs For The Unconventional Bride To Be Crescent Pavé Diamond Open Engagement Ring If a classic setting or a diamond stone won’t cut it for you, a unique engagement ring is where you should turn your attentions – think unusual settings, lesser seen gemstones and playful designs. Blue Nile’s unique engagement ring collection includes this stunning open engagement ring, with a crescent of pave-set diamonds and your choice of diamond cut on the other side, including a colorful gemstone or traditional diamond.

From $3,050 at Blue Nile From £2,518 at Blue Nile

While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by our brand partner Blue Nile to create this content. All products in this shopping piece have been independently selected by our editors based on personal reviews or expert opinions. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links we will earn a commission.