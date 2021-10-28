10 royal red carpet looks for best bridal inspiration: Princess Charlene, Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more From ballgowns to tea dresses

Royal weddings are momentous occasions with legendary wedding dresses, such as the likes of Kate Middleton's dreamy Alexander McQueen creation and Princess Diana's epic Emanuel dress complete with 25ft train, but the royals' red carpet looks can also be a source of inspiration for brides.

The lovely ladies within the royal family pull out all the stops for their impressive soirées and official engagements, wearing the most stunning gowns. From Meghan Markle through to the Duchess of Cornwall, we've rounded up some of the best bridal inspiration from their royal red carpet looks. Keep scrolling to see them all…

1. Kate Middleton's pleated dress

This Self-Portrait maxi dress flew off the virtual shelves when the Duchess wore it back in 2016 – and the timeless style is still a hit today. The pleated skirt and lace top gives the illusion of a two piece – lending itself well to brides looking for a more casual wedding look.

2. Princess Diana's sequin dress

If you're planning a glitzy wedding day or perhaps you are seeking a glam second dress for the reception, then sequins are a must. Diana, Princess of Wales looks every inch the star with this one-shouldered shimmering number. Wear your hair up to make the most of the statement neckline.

3. Meghan Markle's elegant A-line dress

When making an appearance alongside the Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan Markle opted for an understated white A-line dress. This simplistic style with sheer sleeves and skimming waistline would be ideal for a low-key wedding day – or for making it official at the registry office.

4. Princess Diana's long-sleeved gown

A style popular in the eighties that is once again back in the limelight – this high-necked, puffed shoulder piece is a look-at-me dress. As if the striking silhouette wasn't enough, Diana's show-stopping gown is adorned with eye-catching gems and features a fan detail of fabric at the nape of the neck.

5. Princess Charlene of Monaco's plunging gown

While Princess Charlene of Monaco selected this number for a slick TV festival appearance, we believe it would look just as fabulous on a modern-day bride. The plunging neckline, twist front and column cut make it a classic look, but the tiny scattered black polka dots give it a fun finish.

6. Kate Middleton's one-shoulder dress

One of the Duchess of Cambridge's more fashion-forward looks was this one-shoulder gown from the brand that made her actual wedding dress, Alexander McQueen. Kate Middleton looked angelic in the chiffon style – and the floaty skirt was the perfect balance for the corsage-adorned top half.

7. Princess Diana's fairytale ballgown

This Satin dress that Princess Diana wore to attend the Opera in 1998 is the epitome of regal chic. The puffball skirt gives it just enough drama, while the Bardot neckline oozes elegance. Modern brides may want to switch up the twee pearls for something a little more statement.

8. Princess Beatrice's tea dress

Ideal for summer brides seeking a cute and playful style, Princess Beatrice looked stunning in this A-line, cap-sleeve dress. The floral appliqué adds character while the sheer top ensures it is church-appropriate – and we adore the fact that it has pockets – so cool!

9. Kate Middleton's caped Grecian gown

Calling all ultra-glam brides! This jewel-encrusted caped number was worn by the Duchess when she attended a royal dinner in Norway in 2018. The chiffon capelet is a glitzy addition to an otherwise pared-back floor-length gown – a reminder for brides that cover-ups can be oh-so chic.

10. Kate Middleton's lilac dress

For ladies who are up for sunning bridal white, a pretty pastel gown may be the way to go. Kate Middleton slipped into this dreamy Alexander McQueen gown for the Earthshot Prize awards, as well as the Brit Awards in the past. It's fairy tale chic, and we love it!

