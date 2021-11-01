Queen Letizia's unexpected £20k royal engagement ring she rarely wears

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain, then Letizia Ortiz, got engaged to King Felipe VI in 2003 when the former journalist was presented with a stunning engagement ring unlike any other royal.

Instead of a large central diamond or colourful stone, Letizia's ring boasts a white gold band and 16 baguette-cut diamonds – much like an eternity ring. The special piece of jewellery was crafted by Suárez jewellery, a Spanish brand established in 1943 and it is believed to be worth £20,000, as reported by The Express.

However, she is often spotted without the dazzling accessory on her ring finger during public appearances. This is not unusual, since many royal ladies have ditched their wedding and engagement rings in favour of dress jewellery in the past. In Letizia's case, her ring of choice tends to be the gold-plated Karen Hallam design.

The queen's engagement ring is so special

The engagement came as a surprise to many as the royal couple had been secretly dating for a year before their engagement announcement.

The couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on 22 May 2021, and it is hard to believe their breathtaking nuptials were all that time ago.

Their beautiful wedding ceremony was held in Madrid's Almudena Cathedral, making Letizia a princess – and then, a decade later, when Felipe ascended the throne, a queen.

The bride's elegant wedding dress was designed by 87-year-old Spanish couturier Manuel Pertegaz. Perhaps the most striking feature of the off-white silk dress was a high-standing collar. The collar, like the edging of the rest of the dress, was picked out with heavy white embroidery depicting the fleur-de-lys and ears of wheat – details from the crest of the Prince of Asturias.

Their royal wedding in 2004 was incredible

Behind the bride swept a four-and-a-half-meter circular train and she also wore a diamond tiara which Queen Sofia, her mother-in-law, had worn on her wedding day to King Juan Carlos in 1962.

Special guests who received a royal invite included Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Charles and Prince Albert of Monaco.

