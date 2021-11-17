The real reason Prince Edward wasn't given Duke title from the Queen on wedding day Prince Edward is known as the Earl of Wessex

Prince Edward is the only one of the Queen's sons not to be given a Duke title on his wedding day – and here's why.

SEE: Prince Edward and Sophie's magical wedding day in photos

Prince Edward is formally known as the Earl of Wessex, a title bestowed on him on his 1999 wedding day to Sophie Wessex (née Sophie Rhys-Jones), but both of his brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles have Duke titles – why?

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most expensive royal weddings of all time revealed

According to reports, the reason the Queen's youngest son isn't a Duke is because he didn't want to be! A royal courtier spilled the beans to The Telegraph, explaining: "Prince Edward was going to be the Duke of Cambridge, but he watched the film Shakespeare in Love, which had a character called the Earl of Wessex. He liked the sound of it and asked the Queen if he could have that instead."

Prince Edward married in 1999

The royal couple tied the knot on 19 June at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in front of many members of the royal family and 200 million viewers watched around the world, despite there being no official royal celebration.

STORY: Sophie Wessex's gleaming £105k engagement ring has Princess Diana link – details

REVEALED: Most expensive royal engagement rings revealed in order of price

The royal couple looked incredible

Sophie looked incredible in a chic Samantha Shaw wedding dress, and she paired it with a tiara loaned from the Queen's beloved collection. While Edward looked smart in his formal morning suit completed with a 'something blue' pocket square.

The move for Edward not to take a Duke title was an interesting one because technically a Duke outranks an Earl meaning that his brothers have more royal authority than him.

The royal family joined in the celebrations

It was originally thought that Prince Edward may take on the title of the Duke of Edinburgh after the passing of his father, Prince Philip but that did not occur when Philip sadly passed in April this year.

Another thing to note is that not all Dukes are awarded the title upon their wedding day. For example, Prince Charles became the Duke of Cornwall at only 4-years-old!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.