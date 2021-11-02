The Queen just paid tribute to late husband Prince Philip with one special detail - did you spot it? Her Majesty spoke virtually at COP26

When Her Majesty the Queen made a virtual appearance at COP26 she shared a lovely tribute to her "dear late husband" Prince Philip and she also remembered him by wearing a special brooch – a beautiful butterfly design which was a wedding gift from their 1947 nuptials.

The monarch gave an impassioned virtual speech on Monday, addressing world leaders upon the subject of climate change. In her heartfelt message, she mentioned that "the impact of the environment on human progress was a subject close to the heart of my dear late husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh".

WATCH: See the Queen's special COP26 address

For the appearance, the Queen looked utterly radiant in green (suitably apt for the eco topic don't you think?), and alongside her pearl necklaces, she wore a sparkly butterfly brooch which was a more subtle nod to her much-loved late husband who passed away on 9 April this year.

The Queen wore a special brooch

The special jewel, officially known as the Onslow Butterfly Brooch, is comprised of diamonds and rubies – and it was in fact a wedding gift for Princess Elizabeth to celebrate her nuptials.

The beautiful brooch was on public display after the wedding took place, alongside other wedding gifts, and it has been in the Queen's jewellery box ever since, coming out on rare occasions.

In 2010, the Queen wore the brooch to meet Rwanda's President Paul Kagame

Her Majesty chose to wear the butterfly brooch back in June, ahead of what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday. She wore it for a virtual meeting with an ambassador from the Republic of South Sudan and the High Commissioner for the Republic of Mozambique.

The Queen and Prince Philip married in 1947

Other wedding gifts received by the Queen and Prince Philip at the time included glass plates, candelabras and porcelain items. The royal couple also received many food products because rationing was taking place in the post-war era and consumables were held in very high regard.

