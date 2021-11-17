Planning a winter wedding? These are the best days to avoid rain Find out if you'll need an umbrella

When planning a wedding, the first thing you need to do is pick a date – but how can you be sure it won't rain on your big day?

Ultimately, you can't know for sure, but Simply Be has made it much easier to guess thanks to its wedding weather calculator. Using 89 years of official Met Office rainfall data, the calculator has worked out the driest and wettest months of the year. Take a look...

Best days for a winter wedding

So let's start with winter weddings! If you want your nuptials to take place in November, 15 and 16 are the driest days for Scotland, south west England and Wales. However, you may want to aim for the end of the month if your venue is booked in central or north east England.

For December, you may not be able to guarantee a white wedding but you're less likely to get wet if you plan your day for 28 of the month – which is considered the driest date for the central and the south west of England.

Simply Be looked at the driest day for a winter wedding

Meanwhile, for the north east and south west of England, 24 January is the date to aim for, those in east and north Scotland may want to plan a wedding on 26, and 29 is the best date for couples in north west England and Wales and south Scotland.

Finally, 17 February comes out as the winning date for northern Ireland, north west England and Wales, and south Scotland. For the rest of Scotland, brides and grooms hoping to avoid wet weather should say 'I do' on 23.

What is the driest month to get married?

Don't be fooled by April showers! Although April has a bad reputation for drenching you at a moment's notice, Simple Be reported that it is actually the driest month overall, with an average daily rainfall of just over 2mm. Top tip: Aim for 18 April for the best chance of staying dry.

If you're not convinced about a spring wedding, then June is the driest summer month to get married, with 2.04mm of rainfall per day, and January is best for winter weddings if you want to leave your umbrella behind.

So what's the driest day of the year? Weather varies massively across the country, but it is thought that 29 June is the best for those in England and Wales, 18 April in Northern Ireland and 29 April in Scotland.

What is the wettest month to get married?

November is the wettest month of the year in the UK

You may be surprised to hear that August is the wettest summer month, and even has more average rainfall a day (2.77mm) than March, April and May (2.15mm).

But overall, November is the month to avoid! According to Simply Be, it has the highest average of rainfall each year.

As well as avoiding 11 November, which is the wettest day of the year in the UK, couples tying the knot in Scotland should not aim for 3 October, while those in England and Wales will want to avoid 2 November.

