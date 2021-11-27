The truth about Prince Harry's UK proposal to Meghan Markle

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement to the world four years ago, and the royal couple went on to say 'I do' in front of 600 guests at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May 2018. What's the truth about their engagement – did it take place in the UK or abroad?

On 27 November 2017, the couple stood in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden to share their happy news with the press, but much confusion has surrounded where the couple actually got engaged.

In a TV interview on that very day, the Prince revealed that he had popped the question to the American actress when they were roasting a chicken and having a cosy night in at their then-home, Nottingham Cottage, which is located within the grounds of Kensington Palace.

The couple announced their engagement at Kensington Palace

However, many news outlets also reported that the magical proposal actually took place in Africa, a place that we know is very close to Prince Harry's heart. We also know that Meghan's precious engagement ring contains an ethically sourced diamond from Botswana.

Meghan's diamond was sourced in Africa

In Finding Freedom, the royal biography written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the UK proposal is detailed in full, and regarding the Africa trip that made the couple "feel more connected than ever," well, this was where "Harry made his intentions very clear". So, the seed may have been sewn under the starry African skies, but the special down-on-one-knee moment was reserved for British soil.

The royal couple married three years ago

Perhaps it was the lowkey location that meant the proposal came as a complete surprise for Meghan. In the same television interview, she said: "It was a surprise, and so sweet and very romantic," and to that Harry replied: "Yes, I think I managed to catch you by surprise."

Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, however, did decide to pop the question overseas, and chose a stunning Kenyan backdrop to ask for Kate Middleton's hand in marriage.

