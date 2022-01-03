Ricki Lake marries fiancé Ross Burningham in intimate ceremony as fans inundate with support

Congratulations are in order for Ricki Lake, as she revealed that she finally tied the knot with her fiancé Ross Burningham.

MORE: Ricki Lake's fierce new look gets fans talking

The former talk show host shared pictures of the nuptials on social media, showing the two in perfect harmony for what looked like a seaside ceremony.

The two were casually dressed, with Ricki wearing an orange caftan and standing on a stool while Ross stood beside her in a black shirt and chinos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

The two were quite in love as she added a shot of them reading their vows to each other while loved ones looked on, and one of them celebrating after the ceremony.

She captioned the shots: "We did it! 1/2/22. Ross and I said I DO!" and many immediately flocked to the comments to congratulate the two.

MORE: Loose Women share rare peek inside their meeting room – see the pics

Debbie Gibson wrote: "So happy for you both YAYYYYY!!!! XO," with Cheryl Hines saying: "That's amazing!!!! So much love to you," and Kathy Najimy adding: "Richard!! Congratulations Angel head! I love you!!"

Ricki and Ross were married in an intimate ceremony after new year's

Fans also sent their love to the two, as one commented: "Omg I'm so extremely happy for you! @2022 is your year @rickilake," and another wrote: "Congratulations! I'm so happy for you! (On a side note, that stool you are standing on made me smile.)"

The two got engaged back in February after Ross popped the question, however, it seemed like Ricki didn't find her perfect ring till a few months later, when she showed it off on social media.

MORE: Celebrity X Factor contestant Ricki Lake reveals how she dealt with sudden death of her ex-husband

The Hairspray star showed off her stunning new sparkler in a sweet photo with Ross on Instagram in May, clearly ecstatic about her huge square-shaped diamond as she also face-timed a number of friends to show off her new bling from Kevin's Gems in LA.

The two got engaged in February of 2021

Here's wishing the best of married life to the happy couple!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.