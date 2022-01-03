Dr. Jennifer Ashton inundated with support as she celebrates engagement news

Congratulations are in order for Dr. Jennifer Ashton, as the Good Morning America star revealed that she was engaged to fiancé, Tom Werner.

The news was revealed live on air as the doctor spoke about taking part in Dry January, with co-host George Stephanopoulos breaking the big news. Jennifer also shared the news on her Instagram with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé, although she didn't show off the engagement ring. The mom-of-two looked beautiful in a gorgeous pink dress, as she styled out several bracelets, with Tom looking very dapper in a black suit.

WATCH: GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton's friend has the best response to her engagement news

In a photo of the pair together, she wrote: "I said YES! to Tom Werner," alongside a ring and a heart emoji.

Fans got very excited for the star, as they rushed to the comments to offer messages of congratulations.

One enthused: "Congrats!!! During your Dry Jan segment I was like… what is that sparkle!!!? And then George announced it!!! SOOOOO HAPPY FOR YOU."

Jennifer revealed she was engaged to Tom Werner

And close friend Moll Anderson said: "Charlie and I can hardly contain ourselves! We are so full of joy for you both!! We love you both so much and we could not be happier! Here's to forever together."

Moll also shared a clip on her Instagram Stories of her reaction to the news, as she screamed with joy.

Meanwhile, a third added: "Congratulations Jen! He is so lucky to have met you!"

Her children will be no doubt delighted for her!

Tom is the chairman of the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Red Sox Foundation, which aims to make a difference in the lives of youth, Veterans, families and communities in need by improving their health, educational and recreational opportunities.

Last year, Tom was awarded with the Medal for Outstanding Public Service, and Jennifer accompanied him to the ceremony.

Jennifer was previously married to surgeon Robert Ashton Jr., and she shared two children with him, Chloe and Alex.

The pair divorced in 2017, and sadly two weeks after it was finalised, Robert took his own life.

