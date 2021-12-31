Georgia May Foote announces engagement to Kris Evans – see her gorgeous ring The former Strictly star is over the moon

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Georgia May Foote has announced her engagement to her boyfriend of three years, musician Kris Evans.

Taking to her Instagram page, actress Georgia shared the happy news with her fans, posting a photo of the pair sitting in front of a stunning sunset with the bride-to-be showing off her ring.

Georgia wrote: "30/12/2021 Mrs Evans to be. Of course I am still crying. @krisevansmusic I love you beyond words and I am honoured you have chosen me."

Georgia competed on Strictly back in 2015, coming second in the competition with dancer Giovanni Pernice – who won this year's show with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Georgia and Kris' happy moment

The star's Strictly friends were quick to congratulate her in the comments section, with dancer Joanne Clifton writing: "OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!!!" and Ola Jordan posting: "Congratulations."

Fans were ecstatic for the happy couple, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both @georgiamay112 @krisevansmusic so happy for you guys."

Another follower told the actress: "Thought it was coming! So pleased for you both, perfect match."

On her Instagram Stories, Georgia shared a close-up snap of her beautiful engagement ring, which has an incredible five diamonds. Lucky girl!

Georgia's stunning engagement ring

Georgia and Kris are completely smitten, with the former Coronation Street star often sharing romantic posts about her beau on social media.

Back in August, she posted a cute selfie of her and Kris, writing: "I genuinely feel beyond lucky you are mine. I had the BEST time with you yesterday for your birthday @krisevansmusic couldn’t love you more if I tried."

Georgia's engagement announcement looks to be somewhere hot and sunny from her photos, so no doubt the couple will be celebrating in style. We can't wait to hear about their wedding plans!

