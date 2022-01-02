Halle Berry stuns fans with wedding photo during tropical vacation The Hollywood actress was inundated with messages from fans

Halle Berry appears to have tied the knot to Van Hunt – and her famous friends have rushed to congratulate her.

The Hollywood actress took to Instagram on 1 January to share a loved-up photo of herself and Van Hunt kissing inside a chapel, with a gorgeous sea view behind them.

"Well… IT'S OFFICIAL" the Catwoman star captioned the post. Halle's friends were quick to respond to the post, with Naomi Campbell writing: "Congratulations @hallberry blessings to your beautiful Union," while The Rock wrote: "Congrats you two!! Beautiful!" Octavia Spencer added: "Congratulations!!"

However, some followers were confused whether or not Halle had really married Van due to the star's second image on the slide.

Halle posted another photo of the pair celebrating the new year, alongside the words: "It's 2022."

"You got us good until I swiped right," one wrote, while another wrote: "I see no one scrolled!" A third added: "Way to play us!"

Halle Berry shared a photo of her and Van Hunt in the chapel

Whether the pair got married or not, it's safe to say that they are having a wonderful time abroad!

The X-Men star's relationship with Van was confirmed back in September 2020 with a fun Instagram post following rumours the pair were dating.

"Now ya know…," Berry captioned a photo of herself wearing a shirt with Hunt's name on it as she held a drink in her hand.

The actress went official with Van Hunt in 2020

The couple went on to make their red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards. Halle was previously married to Oliver Martinez, who she shares her two children Nahla, 13, and Maceo, seven, with.

The pair split in 2015. Before Oliver, Halle had been married to singer and actor Eric Benet and Major League Baseball player David Justice.

Halle on the red carpet at the Bruised premiere

The year 2021 was an incredible year for Halle both personally and professionally.

In November, she made her directorial debut with the film Bruised, which she both directed and starred in. In the movie, she played a MMA fighter who re-enters the sport following the return of her estranged son.

