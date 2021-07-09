Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi's marriage, divorce and new co-star boyfriend Everything you need to know about Sarah's love life

To call Netflix's Sex/Life show steamy would be somewhat of an understatement, and the racy series about a mother-of-two and her quest for passion has become a hit with viewers. Lead actress Sarah Shahi has a complicated love life on-screen, and here's everything you need to know about her relationships in real life…

MORE: Viewers divided over controversial and risqué new Netflix series Sex/Life

Is Sarah Shahi married?

Sarah split from her husband of 11 years, Steve Howey, in 2020, and they are getting a divorce. The couple originally tied the knot in 2009 but they have cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their marriage breakdown.

Sarah Shahi and her husband Steve are getting a divorce

Where did Sarah Shahi get married?

Sarah married actor Steve Howey on 7 February 2009 in Las Vegas.

READ: 19 hottest new TV shows to get excited about from July onwards in 2021

MORE: Celebrities who married in Las Vegas: Kelly Ripa, Rachel Riley, Lily Allen and more

Sarah plays the lead role in Netflix's hit programme

Does Sarah Shahi have children?

Just five months after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child together. The actress has three children with her husband Steve, son William, and twins Violet and Knox. The couple is expected to share custody of them when their divorce finalises.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix viewers are obsessed with this new series

Who is Sarah Shahi dating now?

Much to the delight of fans of the show Sex/Life, Sarah is now in a relationship with Adam Demos, who actually plays her character's on-screen love interest Brad. The pair met while filming scenes for the show, and have since fallen in love.

Sarah and Adam met while filming Sex/Life

They are even Instagram official, with Sarah sharing a series of loved-up snaps to wish Adam a happy birthday. She wrote: "Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together. But I do know I met my soulmate.

"I do know I found my forever. I do know I've never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I’m overly grateful for him. I do know I've loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby.

@adam_demos"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.