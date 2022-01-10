Jamie Laing reveals he narrowly avoided disaster with proposal to Sophie Habboo The Made In Chelsea star revealed all on his podcast

Jamie Laing has opened up to his close friend and Made In Chelsea co-star Spencer Matthews about how he "freaked out" during his proposal to his now-fiancee Sophie Habboo – and it didn't go according to plan.

RELATED: Former Strictly star Jamie Laing announces engagement to girlfriend Sophie Habboo

During their podcast, 6 Degrees, Spencer asked Jamie how the pair got engaged. "We had our first ever date, pretty much, in the Rosewood Hotel," he explained, before adding that he created a ruse about filming something for his business there, and asked her to join him afterwards.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Laing reveals engagement to girlfriend Sophie Habboo

In actual fact, he spent several hours creating a romantic proposal setting complete with hundreds of candles and white petals.

"I went there in the middle of the day, around 1 o'clock in the afternoon. I got balloons, I got candles, I got flowers, I got everything.

MORE: Who is I Like the Way U Move host Jamie Laing's girlfriend? Meet Sophie Habboo here

SHOP: 10 discounted wedding dresses in the January sales

"And she was like, 'Oh, I'm stuck in traffic.' I was like, 'Oh my god.' I had lit so many candles the room was roasting, it was so hot!

Jamie popped the question at the Rosewood Hotel

"So I turn the aircon on and the balloons were flying everywhere because the aircon blows them all over and I'm like, 'Oh god, this is death.'"

When Sophie entered the hotel room, Jamie said she quickly realised that he was about to pop the question.

"To all you listeners right now, there is nothing quite like that moment when you get down on one knee and you say those words, 'Will you marry me?' I thought it was like in a movie, I was freaking out."

The couple announced their engagement in December

The former Strictly Come Dancing star announced the exciting news that he was engaged in December by posting a clip on his Instagram which showed him counting down while Sophie affectionately wrapped her arms around his neck.

The video then cuts to a close-up of Sophie's hat, which had 'Mrs Laing-to-be' emblazoned across it before panning out to show her overcome with emotion. "I couldn’t think of anything better than spending the rest of my life with you @habboosophie," the caption read.

Sophie later showed off her dazzling engagement ring, which has a large oval diamond and a pave band.

READ: Royal wedding unconventional gift lists revealed: Prince William, Meghan Markle and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s brand new bride guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.