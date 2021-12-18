Former Strictly star Jamie Laing announces engagement to girlfriend Sophie Habboo The famous pair both starred on Made in Chelsea

Jamie Laing surprised fans on Saturday morning by announcing his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Habboo with a sweet video.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star posted a clip on his Instagram which showed him counting down while Sophie affectionately wrapped her arms around his neck. The video then cuts to a close-up of Sophie's hat, which has "Mrs Laing-to-be" emblazoned across it before panning out to show her overcome with emotion.

In another sweet nod to his wife-to-be, Jamie accompanied the video with the song, Happiest Year by Jaymes Young, which includes the lyrics, "Thank you for the happiest year of my life".

Captioning the clip, Jamie wrote: "I couldn’t think of anything better than spending the rest of my life with you @habboosophie."

Jamie also revealed on his Stories that he "couldn't be happier" and had popped the question in the same location where the couple enjoyed their first date at the Rosewood Hotel in London.

Sophie showed off her customised bridal hat

It wasn't long before his former Strictly co-stars congratulated the happy couple, with Dianne Buswell responding: "Congratulations!" followed by three red heart emojis.

Gorka Marquez wrote: "Congratulations to you both!" While Oti Mabuse added: "Congratulations @jamielaing and @habboosophie," accompanied by several heart emojis.

The couple have been together since April 2019, with Jamie previously telling HELLO! of their relationship: "All I can say is my girlfriend is pretty special and I'm very lucky to have someone like that in my life, she's epic in every single way. I would be a lucky person to spend my life with her."

The couple have been dating since April 2019

Jamie previously sweetly revealed that he "couldn't be more in love" with his other half.

"I always thought I was going to be this guy who just settled, that I would be in a relationship, I would settle, I would maybe end up cheating at some point – I just thought that was life," he said on The Moments That Made Me podcast.

"But then I found someone who I couldn't be more compatible with, couldn't love more, couldn't respect more and realised, this is actually what life is about."

