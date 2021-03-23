Strictly's Gorka Marquez shares details on 'dream' wedding to fiancée Gemma Atkinson The Strictly couple got engaged on Valentine's Day

It's been a month since Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson announced their engagement, so it's no wonder the lovebirds are looking ahead to their big day.

Appearing on Steph's Packed Lunch on Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing pro revealed how he had delayed his proposal to Gemma.

"I had it planned a week earlier," he said. "I had a surprise for the anniversary but obviously COVID and everything. So I postponed it a week and it was Valentine's Day. It was good, I think it worked in my favour."

Host Steph McGovern then asked Gorka whether he and Gemma have made any plans for their wedding yet, to which the professional dancer replied: "We don't know what's going to happen.

"In my head, I had it planned maybe next year but we don't really know. We're happy like we are right now. We want to make the wedding for all the family and friends."

The Strictly stars have been together since 2018

Despite the uncertainly over the time frame, the couple want to make sure all their friends and family are there. He continued: "We want to plan it properly and have all the family from Spain, all the family from here, friends and everything come together."

Gemma, 36, and Gorka, 30, met on the set of Strictly in 2017, when the actress and presenter made it to the final with Aljaz Skorjanec. They began dating after the series ended and welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

On Valentine's Day this year, they shared the happy news that they are engaged, after months of speculation that Gorka would propose following the end of the last series of the dance show, which saw the couple live apart for more than two months.

They confirmed their engagement with a romantic selfie which showed Gemma sporting an exquisite diamond ring. "Valentine's forever... Of course, I said yes," she gushed in the caption.

Gemma and Gorka got engaged on Valentine's Day

Meanwhile, Gorka appeared on the Channel 4 show as a celebrity chef, demonstrating his Spanish tortilla recipe. He told Steph how this was one of Gemma's favourite dishes though, recently, she bought a ready-made one and he wasn't impressed!

"Recently she came home from the supermarket and she’s bought it from the supermarket," he revealed. "So that means you don't like my one… I felt like she was cheating on me a little bit!"

