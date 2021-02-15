Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez break their silence following surprise engagement The lovebirds met while filming Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have thanked their fans for their "lovely messages" following the news of their Valentine's Day engagement.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds shared a short clip from their home – with Gemma telling her followers: "Thank you so much for your lovely, lovely messages and well-wishes. It's really kind of you, I'm trying to read through them all. But yeah, as if I am a fiancée?" Gorka added, "Thank you."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's exquisite engagement ring is worth £11.9k - see photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson breaks silence after confirming engagement

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of the BBC dance show back in 2017, although they didn't dance together until 2019's Christmas special. They welcomed their daughter Mia in July of that year.

Exclusive: Gemma Atkinson on the challenges of bringing up baby Mia

READ: Gemma Atkinson reflects on long-distance love with Gorka Marquez

They confirmed their engagement with a romantic selfie of Gemma showing off her exquisite diamond ring. "Valentine’s forever... Of course, I said yes," she gushed.

Gorka, 30, remarked: "The best day with my forever Valentine's. I asked and she said YES!!!!!! Happy Valentine's Day everyone."

Gorka proposed to Gemma on Valentine's Day

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their third anniversary – with the professional dancer teasing a proposal. Appearing on Steph's Packed Lunch the day before their big day, Gorka confessed he had already confided in Gemma's mum.

"I have something to plan but I will not say or I will give it away… your mum knows everything, she's my friend, she knows everything," he said, which prompted Gemma to call him "sneaky" for having secrets.

Gorka's plans come after the couple had to cancel a romantic weekend away. Gemma explained: "We were supposed to have a weekend away, we'd planned it at the end of last year, we all said, like most people did, 'oh by February we'll be back to normal.' So we booked babysitters, a hotel, everything, but clearly, that's not going to happen."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.