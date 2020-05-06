Charley Webb has shared a new wedding photo on Instagram for a very special reason – to celebrate her husband Matthew Wolfenden's 40th birthday. The Emmerdale actress posted the sweet throwback snap alongside two other family photos on Tuesday, writing: "Someone's joining the 40's club. Him, not me. Matthew was 27 when we first got together. 3 kids later and a marriage. Love you, C, B, B & A."

The candid snap shows Charley and Matthew singing and dancing together at their wedding reception, with the couple standing in front of their top table, which is lined with candles and a candelabra.

Charley Webb celebrated Matthew Wolfenden's 40th birthday with a new wedding photo

It is the second wedding photo the 32-year-old has shared in as many weeks, as she also celebrated her brother Jamie Lomas' birthday in April by posting a photo of the moment he walked her down the aisle.

Meanwhile, Matthew also delighted fans by sharing another glimpse at their wedding on social media, showing the moment they surprised friends and family by revealing they were getting married rather than hosting a 30th birthday party for Charley as they had been told. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of their announcement, Matthew said it is "One of my favourite pictures EVER". The image shows Charley and Matthew sharing a hug, while their two young sons looked to the camera in shock.

The couple married in February 2018

"The moment we announced to a room full of our friends and family that the '30th birthday party for Charley' they were at, was actually our wedding!" Matthew explained. "Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The boys faces caught on camera are priceless. Lockdown's not too bad with these lot, and the new addition of Ace obviously."

Charley and Matthew married on 10 February 2018, nine years after they announced their engagement. They have since welcomed their third child together, son Ace, who was born in July 2019.

