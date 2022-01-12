Charley Webb will no doubt have delighted her social media followers as she shared a glimpse of some of the behind-the-scenes fun from her surprise wedding to husband Matthew Wolfenden.

The mum-of-three had invited friends and family to what they thought was simply a party to celebrate her 30th birthday, before surprising them with the news that she and her co-star and long-time partner Matthew were tying the knot.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where she posted a throwback snapshot with her sister, makeup artist Cassie Lomas, as they both appeared to scream with excitement – although Charley revealed that Cassie was actually "fuming" about the secrecy!

The star captioned the picture: "This is the moment @misscassielomas started getting me ready for my wedding. She was so excited/absolutely fuming that she didn't know it was happening."

Charley then went on to pay the sweetest tribute to her sister in honour of a special occasion, writing: "Happy birthday to my best friend and sister. Thank you for being everything."

The Emmerdale actress and her husband didn't let anyone in on their plans before they got married, not even their children.

Charley's sister did her wedding makeup

Two years after the ceremony, Matthew melted fans' hearts when he shared an adorable photo to Instagram that showed the loved-up couple's eldest two sons' shock just after the announcement that they were at their parents' wedding.

He captioned it: "One of my favourite pictures EVER. The moment we announced to a room full of our friends and family that the "30th birthday party for Charley" they were at was actually our wedding! Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The boys' faces caught on camera are priceless."

The pair welcomed Buster in 2010 and Bowie in 2015, while their youngest son Ace was born in 2019.

