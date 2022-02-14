Strictly's Tess Daly looks ageless in rare wedding photos with Vernon Kay The pair tied the knot in 2003

Tess Daly, 52, took a trip down memory lane on Monday as she marked Valentine's Day with her 47-year-old husband Vernon Kay.

The Strictly Come Dancing host and I'm A Celebrity star tied the knot in 2003, and Tess shared throwback photos of their special day with her followers. Modelling a strapless Marina Adanou gown with a fitted waist and full skirt, Tess accessorised with a sparkly bag that matched her tiara and Jimmy Choo shoes.

The first snap, taken shortly after their ceremony, showed the TV star fixing Vernon's tie while he smiled at the camera wearing a cream suit by Alexandre Savile Row. The newlyweds stood next to a VW camper van painted with the words 'Just Married.'

Tess' intricate hairstyle was revealed in the second snap as she turned away from the camera while cutting the show-stopping four-tiered wedding cake. She sported a low bun interspersed with delicate white flowers.

The Strictly star marked Valentine's Day with sweet throwback photos

"22 years of valentines," Tess captioned the photos, and her followers quickly commented on the romantic throwbacks. "Stunning pictures. Memories that last eternally," wrote one, and another added: "Wonderful photos and memories. You both look so happy!! Gorgeous family."

Meanwhile, several of her followers noted that the couple have barely aged a day since their nuptials. "You don’t look much older. Vern as well," remarked one, and a second added: "How come neither of you have changed!!!"

The pair tied the knot in 2003

Tess and Vernon started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4 and they got married on 12 September 2003 at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. They are now doting parents to two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

For their ten-year wedding anniversary, Vernon surprised Tess with an impromptu vow renewal ceremony in France - something he revealed during his stint on l'm A Celebrity.

The couple renewed the vows in France

During a chat with HELLO!, Tess said: "It was unbelievable because we had kept it quiet, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness,'" she recalled. "It was brilliant actually because it all came flooding back to me. It was one of the most amazing times of my life."

She added: "The first night [in the south of France] we had a gorgeous dinner and drank champagne, we toasted the sunset and ten years of marriage. The next day we woke up, Vernon surprised me.

"I opened my anniversary card and it said, 'Today we are going to renew our vows.' He said, 'We're just going to renew our vows, I've arranged it. I've found a catholic priest.' I thought the kids were at home and the grandparents were looking after them for the weekend. [But] Vernon had arranged for all of them to fly over."

