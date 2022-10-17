Strictly's Tess Daly poses with adorable bridesmaid at surprise French wedding The couple hosted their second wedding back in 2013

Just weeks after celebrating her 19th wedding anniversary, Tess Daly shared a gorgeous throwback photo of her second marriage ceremony with Vernon Kay - featuring her adorable bridesmaid.

It came as the Strictly Come Dancing host and the I'm A Celebrity star marked their eldest daughter Phoebe's 18th birthday. Among a series of photos was one of a young Phoebe wearing a cute dress with a pink tulle skirt and silver sequin top as her parents both put an affectionate arm around her.

Alongside her younger sister Amber, who wore a matching outfit, the little girl was her mother's bridesmaid as she exchanged vows for the second time in a surprise French ceremony organised by Vernon on their tenth wedding anniversary in 2013.

"The first night [in the south of France] we had a gorgeous dinner and drank champagne, we toasted the sunset and ten years of marriage. The next day we woke up, Vernon surprised me. I opened my anniversary card and it said, 'Today we are going to renew our vows,'" Tess told HELLO!.

Tess shared the throwback wedding photo on her daughter's 18th birthday

And Vernon had even organised her wedding dress! Speaking of her initial reaction, she added: "I couldn't believe it. Of course, my first question was, 'What am I going to wear?' He said, 'Don't worry, I've arranged it.' I opened the wardrobe, there was this secondary wardrobe which I hadn't seen. Anyway, I opened the wardrobe and he hung up three white dresses.

"These white glamorous gowns that he arranged with my stylist. He said, 'I hope you'll like one of those.' So I chose a long white dress, it was gorgeous like an evening dress - not a wedding gown, more for the red carpet." It featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a wrap waist that highlighted her toned figure, and she teamed it with a matching handbag and shoes and a chunky gold necklace.

Phoebe and Amber wore matching bridesmaid dresses for their parents' second wedding in 2013

She said she felt "like a million dollars in my gorgeous white Gucci gown" while their daughters wore "identical white sparkly, bridesmaid type dresses".

The couple originally tied the knot at St Mary's Church in Horwich on 12 September 2003.

