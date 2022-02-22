Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen's regal wedding inspired by Victoria and David Beckham? The Love Island stars tied the knot in 2018

Olivia and Alex Bowen were the first Love Island couple to walk down the aisle on 15 September 2018.

The couple, who met during the second season of the show, had a luxurious wedding that was fit for royalty – and it even had the same feature as Victoria and David Beckham's nuptials. They got married at Gosfield Hall in Olivia's hometown of Essex after Alex proposed with a sparkling diamond engagement ring in New York on New Year's Eve of 2016.

As well as Alex's lavish helicopter transport, Olivia's Rolls Royce entrance and fireworks to top off their big day, the couple also had a very unusual top table with just two gold thrones for the newlyweds.

They were much like the Beckhams' red and gold his and hers wedding thrones – and since the fashion designer and former footballer got married back in 1999, perhaps they inspired Olivia and Alex's big day.

The Love Island stars were pictured at their unusual top table

Olivia looked beautiful in a figure-hugging, backless bridal gown by Enzoani, while her husband wore a navy suit and a pink tie. Although the TV stars no doubt had a very memorable wedding, Olivia revealed that they almost cancelled the ceremony hours before it went ahead.

Speaking to The Sun Online, the 28-year-old said: "In the morning I actually wanted to cancel the wedding because we actually got married outside…

"So there was no way that we could have done that," she said.

The Beckhams famously had gold thrones on their wedding day

On their second wedding anniversary, Olivia shared their official wedding video and wrote a sweet tribute to her husband, describing their nuptials as "the most perfect day." It read: "Happy 2 year anniversary baby. @Ab_bowen [heart emoji] My husband, my best friend, my rock, my gorgeous man, my most annoying human, my everything. Forever the luckiest person to have you by my side.

"Being married to you is like finally finding the part of my soul that I was missing. You've got me through so much, I love you unconditionally. What I cannot get through, is this video without crying my freaking eyes out. The most perfect day in the world."

They are now expecting their first child together.

