Victoria Beckham looks wildly different as 'maid of honour' in unearthed photos Can you remember the pob hairdo?

Victoria Beckham looks wildly different as 'maid of honour' in unearthed photos from her TV cameo in Ugly Betty in 2007.

The fashionista made an appearance in the hit TV show, starring as herself, being Wilhelmina's maid of honour for the big wedding. In uncovered stills from the episode, Victoria can be seen sporting her iconic pob hairstyle in a bleach blonde hue – completely different to the raven locks we are used to seeing her with now.

The Spice Girl donned a grey figure-hugging dress featuring a very low plunge v-neckline. The design had a wrap detail at the waist cinched with a large sparkly brooch. Other dazzling elements included her blingy bangles and a large diamond ring on her left hand, as well as a plain wedding band on her right hand.

The ring on her engagement finger could well have been one from her personal collection as the star has a 14-strong collection of engagement rings from husband David Beckham!

Victoria played herself in an episode of Ugly Betty

Makeup wise, Victoria wore strong eyeliner and a slick of dewy lipgloss for her appearance, and that's a look we've actually seen her sport many times since.

The star's sported her iconic posh-bob hairstyle

Victoria took on the role of maid of honour in real life too, for her sister Louise Adams when she married her partner Darren Flood in 2010. The former Spice Girl wore a chic black column dress while her sibling looked a vision in bridal white, a Vera Wang number she selected with the help of her sister's fashion expertise.

The singer got into the spirit of the show

The star was also a beautiful bridesmaid for her best friend Eva Longoria – and she put her designer hat on at the same time to create Eva's dream wedding dress for her.

Victoria was a maid of honour in real life for her sister

It is rumoured that Victoria Beckham is set to design a wedding dress for Brooklyn Beckham's bride-to-be Nicola Peltz – plus we can't wait to see what she decides to wear as a mother-of-the-groom. Watch this space!

